Banner

Discover your latest
book obsession.

Where reading great books is more than a hobby, it's a habit.

LET'S GO!

Select your favorite genre:

MONTHLY BOXES
These subscriptions include one (1) annotated brand new release delivered every month, plus a bookmark and bookish goods.
QUARTERLY BOXES
The OG Literary Boxes curated by authors, delivered every quarter (every 3 months). Each box comes complete with an annotated new release, two additional titles handpicked by the author and thoughtful bookish goods.

MONTHLY

LITERARY FICTION

You'll receive a critically acclaimed new work of literary fiction, with the added bonus of author annotations and bookish goods.

CHECK IT OUT

MONTHLY

MYSTERY

Every month, you'll receive an enticing new release mystery to devour, complete with thought-provoking annotations from the author.

CHECK IT OUT

MONTHLY

YOUNG ADULT FICTION

For the diehard YA fans, each box will include a brand new Young Adult book and access to a growing online community of YA lovers.

CHECK IT OUT

MONTHLY

ROMANCE

Get the latest, steamy, and potentially hilarious romance novel delivered directly to your door every month. Cue the swoon.

CHECK IT OUT

MONTHLY

FANTASY

Explore a brand new fantastical world each month with a new release, complete with behind-the-scenes annotations from the author!

CHECK IT OUT

MONTHLY

HISTORICAL FICTION

Visit different time periods with the latest work of historical fiction each month with author annotations to enhance your reading experience.

CHECK IT OUT

QUARTERLY

LITERARY FICTION

Each box is carefully curated by a critically acclaimed author, down to the bookish goods and the two additional titles included!

CHECK IT OUT

QUARTERLY

YOUNG ADULT FICTION

For those who just can't get enough YA. This box comes with three YA books, author annotations and is jam-packed with bookish goods.

CHECK IT OUT

How PageHabit Works

Our network of authors, tastemakers and critics help us pick the best new releases to feature each month.

The featured author writes special annotations, plus an exclusive letter just for PageHabit members.

The book is bundled with fun, quirky and useful bookish items, as well exclusive access to digital content.

We deliver the book box to your door each month, and make a donation to support children's literacy!

With every box purchased, a donation is made to support children's literacy.

We are founded on the simple belief that reading is for everyone. Every month, we partner with a different organization to donate books to underserved communities around the world. LEARN MORE

Every new release features WRITTEN ANNOTATIONS from the author!

BROWSE GENRES

I love the books with the personal notes from the author!! It makes me feel like I'm in some sort of secret club.

- Elizabeth N.Michigan, US